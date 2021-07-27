CDC Reverses Indoor Mask Guidance In Some Parts of the US

On July 27, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance in order to prevent further spread of the Delta variant.

The CDC now recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors while in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of Covid-19.

CNN reports that this now includes nearly two-thirds of all counties in the United States.

The updated CDC guidance also recommends that everyone in schools wear masks.

CDC recommends that everyone in K through 12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNN.

CDC guidance for people still unvaccinated remains unchanged.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant now represents at least 83% of cases.

As of July 27, the CDC says that 46% of US counties are listed as having high transmission, while an additional 17% have "substantial" transmission.

In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause Covid-19, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNN.

This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations.

This is not a decision that we or CDC has made lightly, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNN.

The CDC's updated guidance are only the health agency's recommendations, and it remains up to state and local governments to enforce.