These Virginia counties fall under updated CDC mask guidance

The adjusted guidance states that people should wear masks in indoor public spaces in communities with substantial or high transmission rates.
The CDC said that new data about the delta variant is what is behind the change in recommendations.
The adjusted guidance states that people should wear masks in indoor public spaces in communities with substantial or high transmission rates.
The CDC said that new data about the delta variant is what is behind the change in recommendations.
As the CDC announced the highly contagious Delta variant represented more than 80 percent of sequenced COVID cases in the country..