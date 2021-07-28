Manchester United are ready to win trophies – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes believes improving Manchester United will be even better this season as the playmaker looks to bring silverware to a club making impressive moves in the transfer market.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished as Premier League runners-up last term and fell to an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final in Poland.United are preparing for a new season in a stronger-looking position, having last week completed the £73million acquisition of long-standing target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.