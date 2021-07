Summer school is for the dogs

AND ONE OF THEBUSIEST SUMMERSCHOOLES SSIONSON RECORD, KIDSCOULD USE A LITTLEPICK ME UP.AT SCOTT COUNTY'SEASTERNELENEMTARY...THEYARE GETTING JUSTTHAT IN THE FORMOF EIGHT LITTLEPAWS AND TWO WETNOSES.NANCYCLAIRE CROUCH HASMORE ON THESUMMER SCHOOLTHAT HAS GONE TOTHE DOGS...IN THIS POSITIVELYLEX18.THE DOG DAYS OFSUMMER ARE INSESSION...ATEASTERNELEMENTARY.DOG NATSTHE SCOTT COUNTYELEMENTARYSCHOOL HAS NOTONE BUT TWOCERTIFIED THERAPYDOGS .QUINCEY...THESEASONED LIBRARYDOG.DEBBIE: THE KIDSWILL WALINK ANDTHEY'LL GOQUINCEY!!AND MAX.

BOTH OFTHESE SPECIALCANINES AREREPORTING FORDUTY DURING THEIRSUMMER CAMP.MELISSA JOHNSON:IF ONE OF THEM ISNOT HERE FORSOME REASON WEALWAYS HAVE ADOG HERENATS FROMLIBRARY?IN THE LIBRARY ---KIDS READ TOQUINCEY.

GIVINGTHEM CONFIDENCEAND COMFORT.ESPECIALLY FORTHOSE WHO IGMHTORDINARILYSTRUGGLE.NATS FROM KID10:28:34-36"HE BUILDS MYCONFIDENCE TOREAD"DEBBIE GOSSAGE:BECAUSE HE'S SOCALM ITAUTOMATICALLYHELPS CALM THEKIDS DOWN.

WHENHE'S CALM THEYKIND OF TAKE WHATHE'S DOING ANDREFLECT OFF THATMAX HANGS WITHTHE SCHOOLCOUNSELOR.USING HIS SPECIALSKILLS TO HELP KIDSWITH EVERYTHINGFROM ANXIETY TOATTENDANCE.MJ: IT'S VERYINVITI FORNG THEMTO COME IN TO THEOFFICE IT'S NOT ASSCARY WHENTHERE'S ADOG FORTHEM TO SIT WITHSTANDUP11:13:14-:22SCHOOL WITMAH XAND QUINCEY ISN'TJUST FUN ANDGAMES.

THE WORKTHEY DO CAN BELIFE CHANGING...LIKETHE WORK MAX HASDONE WITH AMYPOWER'S DAUGHTERSADIE.AMY POWER: WHENWE WOULD BE INTHE DROP OFF WEWOULD HAVE TOHAVE SUPPORT TOGET HER OUT OFTHE VEHICLE ANDTHERE WERE DAYSWE COULDN EVENGET HER OUT OFTHE VEHICLE TOCOME TO SCHOOLSHE FELL IN LOVEWITH HIM ANDSINCE THAT POINTIT HAS REALLY NOTBEEN A STRUGGLEFOR HER TO COMETO SCHOOLANYMORE SHELOVES MAX THEYHAVE A VERYSPECIALRELATIONSHIPNATSAND AS KIDS GEARUP FOR ANOTHERSCHOOL YEAR WITHPOTENTIAL TO BEIMPACTED BY COVID,THESE DOGS AREMAYBE MOREIMPORTANT THANEVER.

PROVIDING ASENSE OFNORMAL...IN A TIMEWHERE IT'S BEENANYTHING BUT.DEBBIE: THEY CANPET HIM, PUT ASIMLE ON THEIRFACE AND THEYCAN KIND OFFORGET WHAT'SGOING ON ANDJUST FOCUSING ONBEING WITH HIMMELISSA: IT HASBEEN VERY GOODFOR HIM TO JUSTBE HERE AND BEAROUND KIDS ANDDO WHATI THINKHE WAS PUT ON THIEARTH TO DO ITWHAT HE WASBORN TO DOIN SCOTT CO.

