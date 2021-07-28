Breaking the Silence Movie Trailer

Breaking the Silence Movie Trailer - Luz is an Embera Chamí Indian who left her territory to go to Bogotá when she understood that she had been excised during her early childhood.

Far away from her surroundings, she tries to preserve the traditions of her culture.

In this film, we are immersed in the Embera community and share the women’s efforts to let go of this secular practice which kills so many newborn girls.

“I lived alongside these women for four years; talking to midwives, teachers and mothers about clitoral ablation.

This film is the result of a total immersion, during which we shared, built, and cultivated a relationship, pursuing the best for this film.” - Priscila Padilla, Director