New police memorial unveiled to honour fallen officers

A new national UK police memorial has been created at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to honour officers and staff who have lost their lives.

Lead designer Walter Jack said he hopes the sight will be a place of "solace" as people remember service men and women.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn