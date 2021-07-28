North, South Korea in talks over summit - sources

North and South Korea are in talks to reopen a joint liaison office that Pyongyang demolished last year and hold a summit, three South Korean government sources with knowledge of the matter said.

That's according to three South Korean government sources who say it's all part of efforts to restore relations.

The sources say no time frame or other details for the summit have been raised due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two Koreas are technically still at war after their 1950-53 conflicted ended in a ceasefire, but on Tuesday, they restored hotlines the North had severed in June last year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have also been exchanging multiple letters since April, when they marked the third anniversary of their first summit.

The issue is key for Moon who is facing declining support in his final year in office.

He staked his legacy on improving relations with North Korea and helped set up meetings between Kim and then U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019.

Inter-Korean talks could help restart the stalled negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.