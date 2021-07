Antony Blinken meets Jaishankar, Doval | He even met Dalai Lama representative | Oneindia News

US Secy of state Anthony Blinken is on a 2-day visit to India where he held extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Pakistan support to Taliban and China musle flexing featured in the discussions.

