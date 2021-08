London flooding: vehicles stranded and tube stations submerged after thunderstorms

Parts of London were left waterlogged after heavy thunderstorms on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for storms covering London and parts of the home counties where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, lasting until 7pm on Sunday.

Pudding Mill Lane station was under what appeared to be at least a foot of water, and cars were left stranded underneath a bridge in Worcester Park