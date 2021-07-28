Scott Disick and new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin snapped strolling on Catalina Island

People learn to love themselves more and more."

Scott Disick - a.k.a 'Lord' - and his new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin were snapped smooching as they strolled together amid a gaggle of bikini-clad girls.38-year-old Scott and Amelia, 20, bought broad-walk snacks and took photos with fans before heading back to their luxury speedboat. "We saw the whole family getting churros and ice cream and snapping pictures with fans," said the source, who caught the video on Catalina Island, California. "Then I saw them run down the pier to their boat."The 'Flip It Like Disick' star was sporting pink, paisley-printed shorts, a black tee and dark Wayfarer shades, while Amelia donned a casual crew neck, denim shorts and New Balance sneakers.The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum shared a photo of himself with actress/model Amelia cuddled on their boat, wearing matching sweatpants while plugging an Hermès blanket.Disick's less than modest self-given moniker 'Lord', was adorned on their black speedboat, in the video, shot on Saturday [July 24, 2021]. The couple were first linked in October last year, after being spotted together at Kendall Jenner's birthday bash. They have faced some criticism for their 18-year age gap, which Amelia cryptically addressed via an Instagram story in December 2020. "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time," she wrote. "People grow.

The couple were first linked in October last year, after being spotted together at Kendall Jenner's birthday bash.

They have faced some criticism for their 18-year age gap, which Amelia cryptically addressed via an Instagram story in December 2020.

"People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time," she wrote.

"People grow.

People learn to love themselves more and more."