Help Wanted: Gulf Coast Humane Society hiring Veterinarians & Vet Techs

Jennifer Galloway, it's Executive Director, said there's a veterinarian shortage across the country right now, and Gulf Coast Humane Society is feeling the impacts.

SO IF YOULOVE HELPING ANIMALS, ANDGETTING THEM READY FOR THEIRFOREVER HOMES, THIS COULD BE THEPERFECT FIT FOR Y.OUNATS "congratulationson adoptingcorie!" 2 SECBEFORE AN ANIMAL AT GULF COASTHUMANE SOCIETY CAN BE SENT TOITS FOREVER HOME...NATS "that’s my good girl!

EBycorie" 3 secIT’S FIRST LOOKED OVER BY AVETERINARIAN AND VETERINARYTECHNICIAN.NATS "This is Mancha.

She’s avery nice dog.

Eight years old.She’s spayed" 5 sBUT RIGHT N,OWNATS "She’s actually in verygood shape" 2 SECTHERE’S A VETERINARIAN SHORTAGEACROSS THE COUNTRY, AND JENNIFERGALLOWAY, THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR, SAYS IT’S ALSO HITTINGGULF COAST HUMANE SOCIETY.JENNIFER GALLOWAY "we arelooking for veterinarians andveterinary technicians that wantto work in that wellnessveterinarian clinic.

And then wealso have veterinary techniciansavailable positions here at theshelter as well" 9 secNATS "She’s a little overweit,ghbut she is on a diet and she islosing weight" 3 CSELICENSED VETERINARIANS LIKE DR.BOULD SPAY AND NEUTER THEANIMALS THAT COME INTO THECLINIC OR SHELTER.

PLUS ANYOTHER NECESSARY PROCEDURES.NATS "Because she’s a middleaged dog.

We would check her forcataracts and her lenses areclear, and her retinas lookokay" 7 seJENNIFER GALLOWAY "Our wellnessclinic is really cool becauseit’s a low cost, affordableclinic.

So what we’re doing isdoing everything we canmedically to keep that pet inthe home" 7ec sNATS "ears are clean.

They’renot infected." 2 secJENNIFER GALLOWAY "just becauseyou hit a little financial, youknow, blip in the road doesn’tmean that you don’t want thebest care for your pet" 6 SECNATS "Stand up!" 1 secVET TECHS LIKE GRETCHN, HEREWITH MANCHA, ALSO DO EXAMS ANDGIVE THE ANIMALS THEIR VACCINES.GALLOWAY "The veterinarytechnicians do take care of allthe medical care with theanimals that a lot of animals docome to us, you know, with some,you know, medical issues that wedo take care of beforehe tybecome available for adoption" 9seNATS "We listen to their heartjust to check for an arrhythmiaor a murmur" 4 secAND GALLOWAY SAYS WORKING FORGULF COAST HUMANE SOCIETY,THERE’S AANDDED PLUS.NATS "That’s okay!" 1 sec"you’re giving back to thecommunity, you’re working for anon for profit.

So everythingthat we do is through donations,and bequest grants, andfundraising events" 7 secNATS "And she’s very foodmotivated" 1 secSO, IF YOU WORK IN VETERINARYCARE, AND ARE LOOKING FORSOMETHING NEW --NATS *sniffing camera* 1 secGALLOWAY SAYS THEY’RE READY FORYOU TO JOIN THEIR EWCRGALLOWAY "we’re a big familyhere at the Gulf Coast HumaneGALLOWAY SAYS FULL-TIMEEMPLOYEES DO GET BENEFITS KELIHEALTH, VISION, AND DENTALINSURANCE.

