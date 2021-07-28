Tokyo records 3,177 Covid cases, highest since pandemic began, amid the Olympics | Oneindia News
Tokyo which is currently hosting the Olympic Games has recorded 3,177 new COVID-19 cases today.

The city hit a daily record high for a second straight day as a spike in infections puts pressure on hospitals.

