Wedding shop employee left ‘speechless’ by bride’s ‘awful’ in-store behavior

A former David's Bridal worker sharedtheir outrageous story of a bride-to-beon Reddit’s “AskReddit” forum."Bride came in with tons of friends.An hour later, she's standing there in$3,000 worth of stuff and doesn't have anymoney with her or in her account”.“She decides she wants to apply for the store creditcard.

I run it through the system, and she gets denied”.“She then calls the groom for his info (which, tobe fair, people did all the time), and he tells her no”.“She threw a HUGE fit on the phone withhim … She was just a brat.

Literally stompingher feet in front of me, all her friends, and theother bride in the store.

*I* was embarrassed"."At the end of all of that, she hangs up on him, and herfriend is like, 'I'm so sorry you can't get your dress’”.“The bride stops crying instantly andjust goes, 'Oh, I'll get the dress.

I just haveto do this at home, and when he gets madenough, he'll come get it for me, so I'll stop’”.“Sure enough.

Girl came back two days laterwith her man, and he applied for the creditcard and bought the dress.

He was livid andsilent, and she was smug as hell”.Reddit users weighed in on the horrorstory and deemed the bridezilla, "awful"