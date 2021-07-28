An expecting mother 'stumbled upon a stray cat' then discovered it was pregnant too

A mom shared the touching story of how she bonded with a stray cat when she was pregnant.TikToker @mama.maners revealed the unlikely events that unfolded when she was nine months pregnant.It all started when the mother discovered a stray cat and wanted to help it."When I was nine months pregnant I stumbled upon a stray cat," the mom said.

"Upon further inspection, I saw that she was also very pregnant.So I took her home because us pregnant girls gotta stick together" .What was all the more stunning was that she and the mama cat ended up giving birth around the same time.The mom initially spent three months trying to see if the cat had an owner but it appeared the feline was a true stray.While @mama.maners' baby befriended the kittens, the cats eventually moved onto their forever homes."I got them all veterinary care and spayed and indoor homes.

I keep in touch with all their new owners and get pics sent to me every few weeks!" .She added that the mama cat was "extremely neglected" and that it "took forever to get her healthy enough to find a forever home"