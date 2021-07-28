US Surfer Carissa Moore Becomes First Women's Olympic Surfing Gold Medalist

US Surfer Carissa Moore, Becomes First Women's Olympic Surfing, Gold Medalist.

This year, surfing made its Olympic debut at Tsurigasaki Beach, in Chiba province, 40 miles from Tokyo.

Moore, who became the youngest world champion surfer when she was 18 years old.

Has now become the first woman to win the Olympic gold medal in the sport at age 28.

The ocean has changed my life and I can't imagine my life without it, I'll be surfing until I'm in the ground, Carissa Moore, via NPR.

Riding the wave makes you feel free, it makes you feel present, it makes you feel more in love with yourself and the ocean and the environment, Carissa Moore, via NPR.

Bianca Buitendag from South Africa was awarded the silver medal, while Japan's Tsuziki Amuro received the bronze.

In men's surfing, Brazilian Italo Ferreira took gold, despite breaking his surfboard on his first wave.

He beat Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, who was awarded the silver medal.

