Raab: UK wants world vaccinated by 2022

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK wants the world vaccinated against Covid-19 by 2022.Britain is donating nine million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to countries including Indonesia, Jamaica and Kenya, the first shots the UK has sent to developing nations during the pandemic.

Mr Raab says shipments will begin this week of five million doses to the UN-backed Covax vaccine distribution programme and four million more directly to countries, including Thailand, Vietnam and several Caribbean nations.