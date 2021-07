Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, says they need to defeat BJP together | Oneindia News

Today, Mamata Banerjee met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi; Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the US has ‘really messed it up’ in Afghanistan, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pointed out that Kerala now accounts for 50% of all new Covid-19 cases in the country; Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is planning on having 70 aircraft within four years for a new airline.

