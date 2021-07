Brad Goes Fly Fishing In Montana Part 1

We're back for episode 89 of It's Alive with Brad Leone and in this first entry of a two-part series, our guy is heading out to Bozeman, Montana to experience some fly fishing.

Brad is joined on the Yellowstone River by his buddy Steve Rinella from Netflix's MeatEater who breaks down all the ins and outs of catching native whitefish.

Let's see what these intrepid fellas can get on their hooks and bring into the kitchen.