England to scrap quarantine for fully jabbed EU and US visitors

England is to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the new rules will be in place from 4am on Monday August 2.The Cabinet minister said: “We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK.”It has not been announced whether the change will apply to people arriving in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.