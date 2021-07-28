Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 27,734

As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 27,734 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said – the first time cases have increased in a week.A further 91 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 129,430.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.