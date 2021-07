SB19 On Making History At Billboard Music Awards

Get to know Filipino boy band SB19, who just made history at the Billboard Music Awards as the first group from Philippines to be nominated for Top Social Artist.

Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the boys look back on the emotional night and said they were honoured to be nominated in a category alongside huge artists like Ariana Grande and BTS.

Plus, SB19 discuss their first-ever EP 'Pagsibol', featuring their massive hit "What?".