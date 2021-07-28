Vaccination Mandate “Under Consideration Right Now” for Federal Workers

President Joe Biden is set to announce a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and contractors on Thursday.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
President Joe Biden is set to announce a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and contractors on Thursday.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Biden is reportedly providing favorable consideration to new requirements for federal employees to help mitigate the prevalence of..
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require U.S. federal employees to be vaccinated..