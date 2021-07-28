4 Beverages That Hydrate You More Than Water

It's hard to believe that anything can hydrate you more than water.

But these drinks get the job done.

1.

Aloe Water.

Aloe was considered by the Egyptians to be the plant of immortality.

2.

Beet Juice.

Beets are also filled with potassium, B vitamins, carotenoids, magnesium and iron.

3.

Chlorophyll Water.

It has more antioxidants and cleansing capabilities than 4 cups of spinach.

4.

Coconut Water.

Avoid sugary versions.

The more natural, the better.

It's also low in sodium!.

Hydration never tasted so good