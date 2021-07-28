4 Takeaways From First Day of House Select Committee Hearing on Capitol Attack

Testimony on the first day of the hearing was provided by four law enforcement officers who survived the attack.

The emotional day set the tone for the rest of the hearing, providing insight into how it could progress.

1.

, Officer testimony blamed Trump for the events of Jan 6.

The officers provided insight into why they hold former President Donald Trump accountable for the attacks.

They literally were there to "stop the steal.", U.S. Capitol Police Pfc.

Harry Dunn, House Select Committee Hearing, via NPR News.

If a hit man is hired and he kills somebody, the hit man goes to jail.

But not only does the hit man go to jail, but the person who hired them does.

, U.S. Capitol Police Pfc.

Harry Dunn, House Select Committee Hearing, via NPR News.

2, Rioters were closer to lawmakers than formerly revealed.

Lawmakers were merely "40 paces" away from rioters clashing with officers who testified.

I shudder to think had you not held that line, Rep.

Stephanie Murphy, (D-FL), via NPR News.

3.

, Trump has no defense without McCarthy's committee suggestions.

The House Minority Leader's boycott of the panel means the committee will untangle the events as far as they are able.

We will follow the facts, Chair Bennie Thompson, (D-MS), via NPR News.

4.

, Trump and other Republicans can be subpoenaed by the committee.

Both Democrat and Republican members of the committee signaled their intention to get to the bottom of the attack.

We must know what happened every minute of that day in the White House, Rep.

Liz Cheney, (R-WY), via NPR News.

There was an attack carried out on Jan.

6, and [someone] sent them.

I want you to get to the bottom of that, U.S. Capitol Police Pfc.

Harry Dunn, House Select Committee Hearing, via NPR News