Who is Ari Aguirre? Influencer spotted kissing Bryce Hall

The internet is in a tizzy over a kiss between two social media stars.Bryce Hall is practically TikTok royalty and Ari Aguirre is an up-and-coming influencer.The two were spotted locking lips and now Gen Z wants to know if they're going to make things official.Aguirre is a model and social media influencer with 17,900 TikTok followers and 16,000 Instagram followers.He is best friends with Tana Mongeau.Mongeau is a headline-grabbing influencer with 6.5 million TikTok followers.The internet went a bit nuts when Aguirre was spotted kissing fellow influencer, 21-year-old Bryce Hall, who has 20 million TikTok followers.Hall recently split from his now ex-girlfriend Addison Rae.In one of Aguirre's Instagram Stories, Aguirre and Hall have a revealing exchange."Remember when we kissed," Hall asked him.

Ari responded, "Oh, it happened?" Bryce then confirmed the kiss."Remember when we kissed," Hall asked him.

Ari responded, "Oh, it happened?" Bryce then confirmed the kiss.Hall hasn't directly commented on the kiss with Aguirre since the Instagram Stories and has kept his relationship status private