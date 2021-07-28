Pizza Hut's new Olympics-themed pie has fast-food fans divided

With the Tokyo games in full swing, Pizza Hut Japan has debuted an all-new, Olympics-themed pizza.Fast-food fans, however, are deeply divided over the pie, which is loaded with a "decathlon" of meats.For those unfamiliar with track and field terminology, that means ten different kinds of meat.the "Decathlon Pizza" has split the internet.

Some think the extreme amount of meat sounds fantastic, while others seem downright terrified.

In total, the Decathlon Pizza features: bacon.Iberico thick-sliced bacon, .aged bacon.charcoal-grilled beef ribs, ....beef bulgogi.teriyaki chicken.pulled pork.pepperoni, .sliced sausage.and Italian sausage, according to Chew Boom.As The Takeout pointed out, that's four more types of meat than a typical Meat Lover's pizza at an American Pizza Hut.

Having three types of bacon feels like cheating, but we’re not the experts here!