This anytime toaster pastry snack is quick and easy

Mon Mack (@monmackfood) is a home chef who shares cooking videos on TikTok.In one recent video, Mon shared a recipe for a homemade toaster pastry that is shockingly simple to make.To make her toaster pastry, Mon starts with a slice of white bread.She places a spoonful of peanut butter in the center of the bread, then adds a dollop of half-melted chocolate chips.Next, she places a second slice of bread on top of the first, lightly pressing the two pieces of bread together.To transform it into a toaster pastry, Mon uses a mug to cut out the center of the sandwich.When she twists the mug into the bread, it also seals the edges of the bread together so that no chocolate or peanut butter can leak out.Mon toasts the pastry until it’s golden brown.

The final toaster pastry is slightly crispy on the outside and full of delicious melted chocolate and peanut butter on the inside.TikTok viewers loved Mon’s easy toaster pastry hack