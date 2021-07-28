An electric 4X4 for off-road enthusiasts

Vanderhall Motor Works recently released a new off-road vehicle to its lineup.

The 4x4 Brawley is designed for outdoor enthusiasts seeking an EV.

The GTS model features 4 electric motors, 1 for each wheel with 404 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque.

It will be offered in 2 battery models, a 40 and a 60 kWh, with 200 miles of range from the 60 kWh variant.

Vanderhall Motor Works aims to build 10,000 vehicles with a starting price of $35,000 for the Brawley.

