BMW M550i, LUXURY, POWER AND TECHNOLOGY BLENDED.

Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at what happens when that kind of vehicle also gets some upgrades to its performance.

As many automakers are shifting to electric powered drive system, BMW is maintaining its legacy with powerful gasoline and diesel powered engines.

(NAT SOT OF ACCELERATION) IN CASE YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN THIS IS WHAT A POWERFUL V8 ENGINE SOUNDS LIKE WHEN ACCELERATING.

BMW DOES NOT LET A DRIVER FORGET THAT WHEN BEHIND THE WHEEL OF THE M550i.

DUBBED AN EXECUTIVE SEDAN BY THE AUTOMAKER, THE 550i DELIVERS ON THE THREE PILLARS OF THE BRAND, RESPONSE, HANDLING AND LUXURY IN A SINGLE PLATFORM.

THE RESPONSE COMES FROM A BITURBO BOOSTED 4.4 LITER V8 UNDER THE HOOD.

OUTPUT IS 523 HORSEPOWER AND 553 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

HOWEVER, THE REALITY IS THERE IS NO STRETCH OF HIGHWAY IN THE COUNTRY WHERE IT CAN BE PUSHED TO THE LIMITS.

SO, A DRIVER WILL HAVE TO BE SATISFIED KNOWING WHAT IT IS CAPABLE OF DELIVERING.

ALL OF THAT POWER IS MATCHED UP WITH AN 8 SPEED ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

AS EXPECTED, THE GEARBOX EASILY KEEPS PACE WITH THE WAY POWER ADJUSTMENTS.

WE REALLY LIKED THE THIGH BOLSTER FOR THOSE LONG TRIPS.

REAR SEAT PASSENGERS HAVE LESS SHOULDER ROOM BUT ARE STILL ABLE TO ENJOY THE RIDE WITHOUT FEELING CRAMPED.THEY ALSO ENJOY TECHNOLOGY LIKE INDIVIDUAL SEAT WARMERS AND USB PORTS FOR THEIR DEVICES.

EVEN AS THE BRAND SHIFTS TO ELECTRIC DRIVE TRAINS, PLATFORMS LIKE THE M550i WILL CONTINUE TO STIR THE SOUL OF DRIVERS WHO WANT THE TOUCH OF LUXURY WITH THE THRILL OF OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE.

I’M GREG MORRISON.