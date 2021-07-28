Trump-Backed Candidate Defeated in Texas Runoff Election for Congress

Texas State Representative Jake Ellzey defeated Susan Wright... .

... in the runoff election held for the representative seat of the 6th District of Texas.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement in support of the election outcome.

Jake will be a strong and effective leader for the people of North Texas and he will fight tirelessly for their values in Washington, Governor Greg Abbott, (R-TX), via CBS News.

I look forward to working alongside Jake as we keep Texas the greatest state in the nation, Governor Greg Abbott, (R-TX), via CBS News.

Susan Wright is the widow of late Congressman Ron Wright, who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this year.

Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed Wright during a tele-rally over the weekend.

We had a successful little bout a couple of months ago and Susan came out along with somebody else and we did knock out the Democrat, Donald Trump, Former President, via CBS News.

You have my total endorsement.

I am so proud of it, Donald Trump, Former President, via CBS News.

Wright is the first GOP candidate to lose despite being endorsed by Trump... since he lost the 2020 presidential election.

With the Texas runoff election decided, Republicans are just six seats shy of a House majority.

Ohio primaries next week will be held to fulfill two more Congressional seats