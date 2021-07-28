US Women’s 3-on-3 Basketball Team Wins Gold in Sport’s Olympic Debut

US Women’s 3-on-3 Basketball Team Wins Gold in Sport’s Olympic Debut.

Allisha Gray, Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young made history on July 28.

They defeated Russia 18-15 to take home the very first Olympic gold medal in women's 3-on-3 basketball at Tokyo's Aomi Urban Sports Park.

The U.S. team was comprised of WNBA players.

Plum and Young play for the Las Vegas Aces.

Gray is a member of the Dallas Wings.

And Dolson is part of the Chicago Sky.

Entering the final game, the U.S. had a 7-1 record, only losing to Japan in pool play.

Dolson scored seven points in the historic matchup, while Plum added five.

This is really cool.

I just feel super blessed, Kelsey Plum, via 'USA Today'.

A gold medal is top tier in my career.

I think the only thing that can top this is winning another gold medal.

I don’t think any other accomplishment in my career tops this gold medal.

The gold medal sits at the very top, Allisha Gray, via 'USA Today'