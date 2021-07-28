Man enrages family with ‘selfish’ marriage proposal plan

A woman doesn't want her son to propose with her mother's ring.She explained why on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.The ring is a family heirloom because of its sentimental and monetary value.Her son plans to propose to his on-again-off-again girlfriend with the ring.But the mom is only willing to fork it over if she gets it back should her son get a divorce.The mother doesn't oppose her son's marriage, but she does want to protect her property.People thought the mom was making the right call