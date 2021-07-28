Sydney Extends Lockdowns as Delta Cases Continue to Rise

The BBC reports that Australia's largest city has been under stay-at-home orders since late June.

Over 2,500 people have been infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant in Sydney's worst outbreak this year.

On July 28, New South Wales reported 177 new cases, the most in a day since March 2020.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced further curbs on movement, including a 6.5 mile limit on essential shopping.

On the same day, Victoria and South Australia both came out of lockdowns after containing smaller outbreaks.

According to the BBC, Australia has kept infections relatively low by closing its borders and ordering hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

State governments have plunged cities into rapid lockdowns to curb outbreaks, using aggressive contact tracing.

Now, experts warn that restrictions in Sydney could last until September or even later.

Authorities say they cannot reopen until the transmission rate is back to near zero.

The highly-policed lockdown has fueled discontent among some in the community.

Several thousand people staged "freedom" protests in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities over the weekend.

It has also highlighted the nation's bungled vaccine program, which began in February.

Just 16% of Australia's adult population is vaccinated.

Last week, following months of criticism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized for his government's handling of the rollout