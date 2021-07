Celebrities and campaigners join forces for International Tiger Day

Celebrities including Joanna Lumley and Jenny Seagrove join forces with wildlife campaign group Born Free to launch Tigers in Crisis appeal on International Tiger Day.

There were 100,000 tigers in the wild one hundred years ago but that figures has plummeted to less than 4,000 today – a drop of 96%