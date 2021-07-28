FLAG DAY Movie (2021) - Dylan Penn, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Katheryn Winnick

FLAG DAY Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life.

As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure.

He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.

Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, FLAG DAY stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

Directed by Sean Penn starring Dylan Penn, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Katheryn Winnick, Eddie Marsan, Regina King, James Russo release date August 20, 2021 (in select theaters)