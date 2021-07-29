Skip to main content
Friday, July 30, 2021

Top 10 Times Athletes Had Their Medals Stripped Away

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:51s 0 shares 3 views
Sports were never the same after these athletes were stripped of their honors.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most famous cases of Olympic athletes losing their medals due to controversial actions.

Our countdown includes Lance Armstrong, Ben Johnson, Jim Thorpe, and more!