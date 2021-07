Passport delay ruins woman's dream Jamaica vacation

What can you do?

A backlog at the US passport office is now jeopardizing thousands of planned vacations.

THINKING OFTRAVELING OUTSIDE THE US NEXTYEAR.... TO MEXICO, THEISLANDS, MAYBE EUROPEF ICOVIDSUBSIDES?

E ONFAIRFIELDWOMAN HAS A WARNING.... AFTERR HEDREAM TRIP WAS RUINED BY APASSPORTDELAY.

RECENT RETIREELIZ GLOVER IS GETTING REY ADTOOPEN A GOURMET HOT DOG STAND-- TINY BISTRO -- HERE ONDIXIE HIGHWAY INFAIRFIELD.

SHEWAS HOPINGO TCELEBRATE HERBIG LIFE CHANGE WITH A DREAMTRIP TO JAMAICA WITH HERHUSBD.AN"We had a trip plannedfor Ju ly13th which was ouranniversary, our 25thanniversy.ar" BUT THEYNEVER EXPECTED PASSPORTS TOTAKE 4 MONTHS TOPROCESS."We paid expeditedfees and they didn't deliver apassport.

So we missed ourvacation."LIZ IFAS R FROM BEING THEONLY TRAVELER FACING APASSPORT CRISIS RIG HTNOW.THOUSANDS OF OTHER PEOP LEARE IN THE SAME BOAT....SAYING THEY HAVE BEEN WAITINGMONTHS AND NOTHING HASARRID.VE"Theres a confluenceof delays in passpo rtprocessing tim esreaching morethan 5 months." SCOTTKEYES -- FOUNDER OF SCOTS T'CHEAP FLIGHTS DOT COM -- SAYSTHE TYPICAL 10 WEEK PASSPORTPROCESS IS NOW TAKING MUCHLONGER, EVEN IF YOU PAY FOREXPEDITED.

HIS ADVIC E?GET YOUR PASSPORT APPLICATIONOR RENEWAL IN 6 MONTHS BEFOREYOU PLAN FORGNEITRAVEL."If you dont have yourpassport in ndha you can'ttravel internationall"y.WE CONTACTED THE US STATEDEPARTMENT ASKING IF THEYCOULD SPEED UP LIZ'SAPPLICATION."Very devastating.It was our 5th anniversary,we had this planned and itjust didn'thappen."FINALLY IF YOU AREPLANNING TO TRAV ELINTERNATIONALLY NEXT YR EAWITHFAMILY AND FRIENDS, MAKE SURETHEY HAVE THR EIPASSPORTSBEFORE YOU BOOK EVERYTHING...SO YOU DONT WASTE YO URMONEY.