New report reveals how hard pandemic hit Las Vegas tourism industry

Southern Nevada's tourism industry took a big hit in 2020 and now we're learning just how big.
A new report is revealing the pandemic's impact on visitation to Las Vegas and it's not pretty.
Southern Nevada's tourism industry took a big hit in 2020 and now we're learning just how big.
A new report is revealing the pandemic's impact on visitation to Las Vegas and it's not pretty.
For the first time in more than two years, the Nightclub & Bar Show is back at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The bar and..