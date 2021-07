PV Sindhu, Saish Kumar reach quarterfinals | Men's hockey team beats Argentina | Oneindia News

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

Boxer Satish Kumar is one win away from amedal.

India's men's hockey team have also reached the qurterfinals.

