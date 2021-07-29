Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Interior Design in Green Metallic

Twelve years ago, Porsche introduced the first GTS version of the 911.

Now, a new generation of the popular sports car model is being launched – more powerful and visually distinctive, and with better driving dynamics than ever.

Its six-cylinder boxer engine delivers 353 kW: Fuel consumption combined 11.4 – 10.4 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 259 – 236 g/km), which is 22 kW (30 PS) more than the current 911 Carrera S and the previous 911 GTS.

An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) or a seven-speed manual, as well as GTS-specific suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and the high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo, ensure the superior transmission of longitudinal and lateral forces.

Driving dynamics will be further improved with the Lightweight Design package, which will be available for the first time for the GTS from November 2021 and saves up to 25 kilograms.