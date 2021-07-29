INU-OH Movie

INU-OH Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the director of MIND GAME and the studio that brought you RIDE YOUR WAVE and KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN!

Comes a historical new tour-de-force.

Inu-Oh is born with unique physical characteristics, and the horrified adults cover every inch of his body with garments, including a mask on his face.

One day, he meets a boy named Tomona, a blind biwa player, and as Tomona plays a delicate song of tangled fate, Inu-Oh discovers an incredible ability to dance.

Inu-Oh and Tomona become business partners and inseparable friends, using their creative gifts to survive on the margins of society, as song after song gain them notoriety and propel them to stardom.

Through the songs, Inu-Oh mesmerizes his audiences on stage, and gradually begins to transform into someone of unequaled beauty.

But why is Tomona blind?

Why was Inu-Oh born with unique characteristics?

It is a story about the friendship of Inu-Oh and Tomona, who dance and sing to get to the truth and break each other’s curse.