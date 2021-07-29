THE WHEEL Movie - Amber Midthunder, Bethany Anne Lind, Taylor Gray

THE WHEEL Movie - Plot Synopsis: Writer-director Steve Pink’s intimate drama is about a young couple on the brink of divorce, each coping in their own with their shared past.
Albee and Walker, a couple on the verge of divorce.
Albee wants out, while Walker wants to make it work, no matter the damage.
A weekend in the mountains to work through a book that might save their relationship via total, brutal honesty.
Director: Steve Pink Writer: Trent Atkinson Stars: Amber Midthunder, Bethany Anne Lind, Taylor Gray