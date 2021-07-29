TikToker opens up about being on the wrong side of a viral video

You'd think that sudden viral fame would be a huge win for someone who started posting to TikTok a couple of months ago.

For Lindsey, it has been a "rollercoaster of emotions".The creator, known as @bakemeupbuttercup on social media, suddenly saw an influx of attention to her page after a stitch with one of her videos garnered more than 3 million views.In the stitch, user @johncribati shared a few seconds of footage from one of Lindsey's cooking tutorials about how to make a cheeseburger hand pie.When users clicked on Lindsey's page, they were met with the familiar clip of the hand pie shown in @johncribati's viral stitch.followed by footage of Lindsey wearing a cocker spaniel fursuit and explaining her cooking process.the vast majority of comments on the stitch post — and later on a handful of Lindsey's videos — were cruel.She had to filter comments on her TikToks and turn the "duet" function off on her posts because people kept sharing videos in which they would pretend to punch or otherwise hurt her.In the future, Lindsey said she's going to stay focused on the positive side of things — balancing between silly and fun content while "actually sharing useful information"