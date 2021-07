Delhi Govt demands reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as top cop | Oneindia News

The assembly of Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Delhi has passed a resolution against the appointment of former CBI officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The resolution has sought a reversal of the appointment from the Union Home Ministry, which controls the Delhi Police.

Asthana got the appointment on Tuesday, just three days before he was to retire.

