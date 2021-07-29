‘Halo Infinite’ Multiplayer Preview Details Are Announced

343 Industries revealed on Twitter that a group of select players will get the chance to test out the game's arena-based multiplayer combat from July 29 to Aug.

Polygon reports the technical preview doesn’t appear to include player versus player, or PvP.

Instead, it focuses on Arena games featuring four human players against four AI bots in the game’s classic Slayer mode.

343 said that a future preview will focus on more traditional PvP modes and Big Team Battle.

This preview is specifically for 'Halo' Insiders, 343’s name for players who create an account on the company's website and opt in to certain information campaigns.

For a chance to join this preview (and any upcoming previews), players need to register to become a 'Halo' Insider and opt in to receive emails.

Polygon points out that 'Halo' Insider registration does not guarantee an invite from 343 to this preview or the next.

On July 29, the studio said it will reveal additional details and show off aspects of the preview via its Twitch and YouTube channels.

The team emphasized that this is a technical preview, designed to test the game and gather feedback.

The studio also listed various ways players can provide feedback via surveys, forum threads on 'Halo Waypoint' and on social media