‘Laughingstock’: Bad reviews for Marble Arch Mound

A concerned councillor, Geoff Barraclough, has said a new tourist attraction in the heart of London risked turning the capital into a “laughingstock”.

The Marble Arch Mound, a man-made mountain offering views of Oxford Street, Hyde Park and Mayfair, got off to a bad start when it opened on Thursday.

One visitor rated it 5/10, while another said, “it felt like a building site”.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn