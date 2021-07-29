Jodie Whittaker to leave Doctor Who next year

Jodie Whittaker, the first ever female Doctor Who, has announced she will be stepping down from the role in 2022.
She will star in one more series and then depart in a trio of specials.
Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also leaving the show.
The actress, 39, who became the first female to play the main role in the show, took over the Tardis from Peter Capaldi in 2017.
Olly Alexander and Michaela Coel are among the contenders to be the next Doctor Who after Jodie Whittaker announced she is leaving..