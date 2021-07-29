Majority of Americans report having a snack on them at all times

Americans are so snack-happy that seven in 10 have a treat with them at all times, according to new research.According to a recent poll of 2,000 people, 69% admitted that they always bring some kind of snack with them when they're on the go.At least three times a week, over 51% will even fill up on snack food instead of preparing a balanced meal for themselves — but not necessarily healthy ones, results suggest.In fact, six out of 10 people admitted that their first choice of snack is a sugar- or salt-laden one, with the most popular choices being potato chips (56%), chocolate (55%) and candy (45%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Go Raw, the study also probed respondents on their desire to eat healthier snacks.Over 53% would swap out their favorite unhealthy option for a healthier one if there were more options available at a similar price point.