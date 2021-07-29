Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Top 10 Times Toys Were Ripped Off

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:18s 0 shares 3 views
We feel sorry for the kids who unwrapped these abominations on Christmas morning.

For this list, we’ll be looking at notable bootlegged, copycat and poorly-translated knock-offs inspired by famous toys, TV shows, movies and video games.

Our countdown includes E3PO, Demon Donkey, Ill-Tempered Birds, and more!

