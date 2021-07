Inside Jared & Genevieve Padalecki’s Family Farmhouse

Today AD is welcomed to Austin, Texas by Jared and Genevieve Padalecki for a look inside their bustling family farmhouse.

Purchased in 2012, the stars of The CW's "Walker" have spent the ensuing years gradually creating their ideal modern farmhouse.

Working with their designer Virginia Davidson, the property underwent a full gut renovation to become the home they now enjoy with their three children (as well as numerous dogs, chickens, mini horses, and even bees.)